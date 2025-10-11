Move over Jared Leto, David Dastmalchian wants to take a crack at Morbius

HQ

As Sony's Spider-Man villain universe has now properly (thankfully) kicked the bucket, there are hopes that some of these famous characters will eventually debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a new Spider-Man film coming out in the summer of 2026 (assuming filming gets underway again quickly after Tom Holland's injury), is there potential for some surprising faces to pop up, characters that have otherwise failed in Sony's attempts?

With Marvel it's always unclear, but there is one man who hopes that he will eventually be given the chance to bring to life a character that Sony recently royally pooped the bed with. After the flop fiasco and memeing that was Morbius, David Dastlmalchian has revealed he'd love to have a go at becoming Morbius in the MCU.

Speaking with The Direct, the same man who portrayed Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad expresses the following.

"I've always wanted to take a crack at Morbius, the living vampire. I would love the opportunity to play Dr. Michael Morbius. Oh, my God. There's so many great characters in the MCU, and I've always been a fan of the horror and the weirder characters. Anybody from the West Coast Avengers would be fun for me to get to play around with."

If not Morbius, Dastlmalchian also noted that he would also be interested in taking a spin at another vampiric Marvel character, adding:

"I love the idea of the Marvel version of Dracula, which I always loved. I thought that any of the monster stuff, the Midnight Suns, the stuff that was part of the old Defenders, would be cool."

So there you have it Marvel, whenever it becomes time to bring a vampire into the MCU, you know who to call. Do you think Dastlmalchian would make a good Morbius or Dracula?