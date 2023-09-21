Move over Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II is the new most-wishlisted game on Steam

HQ

Hades II is currently sitting at the top of the most-wishlisted list of Steam games, surpassing the likes of Hollow Knight: Silksong, Payday 3, and medieval strategy game Manor Lords.

Supergiant recently announced a delay to the release of Hades II. It was meant to launch into early access this year, but the developer instead revealed it would be coming in Q2 2024 instead. Even with this information, fans have flocked to add it to their wishlists, awaiting the sequel to what many would call the best game of 2020.

Hades II will mostly follow the same gameplay structure as the first game, except instead of trying to get out of the Underworld, this time we're trying to get into it. Zagreus is mysteriously absent, and we're being put in charge of a new protagonist who has to save Hades from the Titan Kronos.

Have you got Hades II on your wishlist?