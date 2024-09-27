Move over For Honor and Gorn, Half Sword is here to stay

During the Convergence Games Showcase last night, developer Half Sword Games presented another glimpse at gameplay for its upcoming medieval physics-based combat simulator Half Sword.

This is effectively a game that sits somewhere between Gorn and For Honor, and is all about using 15th century weapons and armour to battle it out in an arena in an effort to rise up the ranks and progress from peasant to knighthood. The physics-based element means that action looks hilarious and daft at times, but also seemingly quite intricate and dependent on the player's ability to weave, block, and strike at the best possible occasion.

While it's unclear when Half Sword will arrive on PC, you can see the new trailer below, which is also entirely blood-free, making it ideal for anyone who finds gore and blood in games unsettling.