Move over Dredge, Dreadmoor is looking to be your next dark fishing adventure obsession

During the Day of the Devs broadcast that succeeded Summer Game Fest, developer Dream Dock was on hand to share a new look at its upcoming first-person fishing adventure known as Dreadmoor.

This is a game that sees players heading out into open water in a submerged world that has been rocked by a past catastrophe. The aim is to haul in fish, upgrade your boat, fight off monstrous creatures, and otherwise live to survive another day in a world that isn't exactly a dreamscape.

With Dreadmoor slated to launch later this year on PC, the latest taste of the game saw the developer sharing a ton of new images for the project, which you can see below.