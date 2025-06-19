Move over Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a new game is Metacritic's top game of 2025

HQ

Nostalgia, it never gets old, does it? You can have a game release two years ago, and still push for a re-release just to remind everyone how good it was. It's a bit harsh to label Nintendo as doing that, considering there's the brand-new Switch 2 and all, but The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has returned to claim the crown of the best game of 2025 so far.

That's according to Metacritic, which now sees both The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the top two spots. An actual 2025 game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has been relegated to no.3 after almost two months at the top. But, considering that both Breath of the Wild and Clair Obscur maintain a score of 93, it's fairer to say they're tied second for this year.

This is sure to bring about questions over whether we really consider Tears of the Kingdom to be the best game of 2025. Most will understandably say no, but it can be confusing to see a 2023 title swoop in to a top position based on past success. With a score of 95 as well, we'll have to see if anything can topple Tears of the Kingdom this year.