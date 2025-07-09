Move over Avatar: Fire and Ash, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is looking to be Christmas' box office titan

December is always one of the busiest times of the year for moviegoers and cinema fans as it's the period where we get to see some of the year's biggest blockbusters. This will be the case in 2025 too, as Avatar: Fire and Ash will premiere on December 19, but it won't nearly be alone.

Paramount has revealed that The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will be making its arrival in theatres around the world from the same date (for those in the UK, the premiere date is December 26). Yep, an all-new film starring Tom Kenny's famed underwater protagonist is set to arrive and it'll be a quirky project as it'll use a more unusual animation style combined with some live-action moments.

As for what this film is about, the synopsis explains: "SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can't miss cinematic event ever...The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman - a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate - on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before."

With all of this in mind, check out the teaser trailer for the film below.