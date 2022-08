The sequel to the crazy co-op game Moving Out was announced during Tuesday night's Gamescom opening, called Moving Out 2 for short. So if you're keen to move out, you can do so next year as it's coming to most platforms (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S). There will be 50 new levels to try and carry stuff around, either by yourself or with up to three friends locally or with cross-play online.

