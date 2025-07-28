Move or die in Francis Lawrence's adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk

HQ

Stephen King projects being adapted into TV or film is hardly uncommon these days, as in recent memory we have seen Salem's Lot being rebooted, The Monkey back on the big screen, It: Welcome to Derry on its way, and soon The Long Walk will trundle into theatres as well.

This latter project is being helmed by The Hunger Games' Francis Lawrence, who is looking to tell the story of how a group of young men take part in an annual event where they must keep walking, at a certain speed, until only one person is left standing. Fall behind or stop moving and you get shot by one of the military personnel following behind.

The Long Walk features Saturday Night's Cooper Hoffman and Alien: Romulus' David Jonsson in the leading roles of two men who are both hoping to win this competition for different reasons. Joining them in the case is Mark Hamill as the firm military man known as The Major, all while Judy Greer appears as the mother of Hoffman's character.

You can see the latest look at the harrowing The Long Walk below, which will come to cinemas on September 12.