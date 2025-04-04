The Dyson team must have realised from the outset, when they invented the design framework that would come to define the vacuum cleaner as a concept, that countless copies would follow. This is not a criticism of these imitators as such, but perhaps just an observation of the market's tendency to consolidate itself around very specific paradigms.

The Mova S5 Sense could, on a good day, look like a budget-friendly Dyson, as could so many competing models, and we're not just talking about looks, but basic functionality. By that I mean, you already know what the Mova S5 Sense can do and how it does what it does, so it's at the granular level that products like these can surprise or do something different.

First of all, the S5 Sense is significantly cheaper than the average Dyson flagship. It's been seen around European markets for the equivalent of 250 Euros, which is well under half of what you'd pay for a V15 Absolute, and a lot less than even the cheaper V12s.

So they've got price on their side, but that's, at first glance, without sacrificing too much. In practical terms, it's an engine with a 0.6 litre cylindrical chamber and a front LED display where you can use a variety of different vacuum cleaner heads that all come with it to perform different tasks. There's a power supply included, as well as a bracket with screws and rawlplugs for permanent mounting.

The suction power is 190 watts, which translates to a suction capacity of 27,000Pa. That's not to be sneezed at, and it's a lot more than the V12 Detect Slim, for example. Not only that, the 2900mAh battery gives you at least 60 minutes of operation and there are even LED lights with so-called "Optilnsight" (don't ask me why it's called that) that illuminate dust and dirt in front of the vacuum head - again like a Dyson Detect.

Weighing just 1.76 kilos, it doesn't lack a sense of quality as such. Yes, the actual quality of the plastic isn't quite the same, and it's impossible for me to say how the dust filter is affected by continuous cleaning, but it's very hard to put a finger on it, no doubt about it.

You get the suction, the versatility, all the accessories you need, the right technologies in the right packaging, and only a microscopic sacrifice in the form of slightly cheaper materials, and at around 250 Euros, this really is a win.

