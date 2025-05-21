Mova P50 Pro Ultra

The latest robot vacuum cleaners we've tested here at Gamereactor have been flagships, we admit it. Dreame's X50 Ultra and Roborock's Saros 10 both cost around £1,000, and that in itself can be quite exclusionary for many consumers, especially those on the fence about investing in a robot vacuum cleaner at all.

The model we're reviewing today isn't exactly cheap, but the whole point of Mova's P50 Pro Ultra (isn't it crazy to have both "Pro" and "Ultra" in the same product name?!) is to offer all the features but at a slightly lower price. And that price is around £750. No, it's not nothing, but as we quickly realised, you're sacrificing so little if not nothing by buying this instead of some of the established, more expensive flagships, that the raison d'être becomes pretty clear right away.

Okay, so what do you actually get here? First of all, the P50 Pro Ultra delivers a whopping 19,000Pa of suction that not only rivals, but outright cancels out others. There's a matching base with containers for fresh and dirty wash water, as well as the option to attach automatic detergent dosing, and this base automatically removes the mop pads for cleaning and drying, maintaining all aspects of the vacuum and base for quite long periods of time.

There's FlexReach here too, which means both brushes and mops sit on arms that can be extended to ensure the unit gets into corners, there's a 5200mAh battery that ensures it can do well over an hour of continuous cleaning, and when it's done it empties dust and dirt into a 3.2 litre vacuum bag.

Again, this is a flagship experience in every way imaginable. Whether it's the actual scanning via the LiDAR module, the use via the rather intuitive app, or the new anti-tangle roller that directly stops hair from slowing down the internal rotation, there really isn't much difference between the experience you get here and the one you get in Dreame's own X50 Ultra.

Overall, the app is surprisingly intuitive, although it's a little bizarre that Mova doesn't just fall under Dreame's already pretty excellent app. But there's everything you need here, and the days when the average consumer was confused by app design are thankfully over. This means it's easy to set up, easy to use and even easy to troubleshoot and maintain.

And the cleaning performance is solid too. No, even with 19,000Pa and two rotating mop pads, the P50 Pro Ultra, or more expensive competitors for that matter, can stand up to a real floor mop, but as an alternative, as a supplement, Mova justifies the price here by undercutting those that cost more but deliver the same experience.

If there's a problem to point to here, it's the P50 Pro Ultra's ability to recognise and respond to changes in the surface. Whether it's the navigation, the new "AI HD RGB" camera, or the brain analysing, it's hard to say, but on several occasions the P50 Pro Ultra failed to pick up suction when driving over carpet, but whether this will bother you depends on how your home is set up.

Overall, it could have been an even stronger bid if the P50 Pro Ultra had been even cheaper, just to further remind us that you pay a pretty penny extra for brand names like Roborock, but as it is, it's cheaper enough that even surface recognition issues are forgivable.