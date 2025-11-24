Mouz crowned PGL Wallachia: Season 6 champions

HQ

Over the weekend, one of the many different esports events that was being held and featured took the best Dota 2 teams from around the world back to Bucharest, Romania, to compete in PGL Wallachia: Season 6. This tournament was a big one as it put $1 million on the line for the attending 16 teams to battle over, and now we know who has come out on top and lifted the trophy.

After a tense grand final that went the distance, Mouz came out on top and defeated Team Spirit in a 3-2 fashion. This result has seen the squad heading home not just with the trophy but with a very pleasant $300,000 in prize money for their efforts too.

Unlike many esports scenes that wind down at the end of the calendar year, Dota 2 still has plenty in store, which means Mouz can utilise this victory and potentially springboard to lift even more trophies from the week up until mid-to-late December at BLAST Slam V between November 25 and December 7 and then at DreamLeague Season 27 between December 10 and 21 too.