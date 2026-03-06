Mouse: P.I. For Hire will take around 12 to 20 hours to complete

HQ

With launch looming following the recent delay, you might be interested to hear even more about Fumi Games' upcoming and highly-anticipated rubber hose indie action game, Mouse: P.I. For Hire. If that sounds like you, we have some good news as the developer has dished out the details on two very key points related to the title.

For one, we're told by the developer that Mouse: P.I. For Hire will take players around 12 to 20 hours to complete, with the exact completion time being dependent on how you go about playing.

On top of this, we're informed about the price of Mouse: P.I. For Hire, which will be rather affordable as $29.99. So clearly we're in-store for another game that is looking to offer a highly desired experience at a more reasonable price tag, as was the case last year with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Split Fiction, and more.

Are you looking forward to Mouse: P.I. For Hire? If you haven't already, don't miss our recent preview dedicated to the game.