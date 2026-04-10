Mouse: P.I. For Hire specs have been revealed for PC and consoles

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With launch less than a week away, you might be wondering how Mouse: P.I. For Hire will run on your PC or on console, if you intend to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch 2. To this end, now the complete performance specs for the game have been shared and it sure does seem like you'll be able to run the game rather well, regardless of where you intend to play.

While you can see the full list of specifications below in the accompanying images, the key thing to note is that Xbox Series X and PS5 users can look forward to 1600p at 120 FPS in Performance Mode or 2160p at 60 FPS in Quality Mode, while Switch 2 users can flit between 900p at 60 FPS and 1440p at 40 FPS depending the setting and whether the unit is in handheld or docked.

Likewise, for PC, accessing the game and playing on its most minimal settings will be possible for most everyone, but for those looking to tap into Ultra quality, you will need to have a more modern GPU and CPU combination, even if both requirements are still rather accessible when considering modern PC hardware.

With all of this in mind, on what platform will you be playing Mouse: P.I. For Hire?