Mouse: P.I. For Hire set for March 2026 arrival on PC and consoles

HQ

We knew to expect the official release date for Fumi Games' Mouse: P.I. For Hire at the Galaxies Autumn Showcase 2025. This was affirmed in the lead up to the event and then again by the developer when the delay to 2026 was confirmed too.

As part of the showcase, the official launch date was just revealed, with Mouse: P.I. For Hire set to make its grand arrival on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 on March 19, 2026.

When this day arrives, we can look forward to the rubber hose animated, first-person noir shooter that stars Troy Baker in the leading role of Jack Pepper. Check out the latest trailer for the game below.