Mouse: P.I. For Hire Preview: Much more than just your basic cheddar cheese

I have been an admirer of Mouse: P.I. For Hire ever since I first laid eyes upon the game. An action-oriented shooter with noir visuals and a rubber hose animation style set in a world of smart-talking and well-dressed rodents. What isn't to love? It's been a bit of a turbulent adoration all the same as the game has been delayed on multiple occasions, including most recently pushing it out of March and into April, but the benefit to these launch changes is that each time we see more of Mouse: P.I. For Hire, it seems to look more and more impressive.

Cut to today and I can finally tell you about my experience actually playing this promising project. I've had the luxury to sit down and work my way through a portion of the gameplay as part of a preview build that included one full level of action and also a taste of the wider world, which might somewhat surprise you with how it's all stitched together. I'll get to the overworld, investigative case structuring, NPC interaction, and all that jazz in a moment, as first let me hone in on what started this preview build: a full playthrough of the Bandel's Laboratory level.

In the gameplay above, you can see much of what I experienced during this level, which ultimately came across exactly as I was expecting (and was hoping). It's an action title with boomer shooter-like elements, where you use a variety of quirky weapons to blast past a collection of enemies while using smooth omni-directional movement to get around. Essentially, imagine Doom if it traded gruesome demons and a hellish landscape for rodent cultists made to look like a 1930's cartoon.

As the protagonist of Jack Pepper, you move through the linear level, fending off enemies using a pistol, Tommy gun, shotgun, fisticuffs, throwable dynamite, and even eventually the Turpentine acid-spraying weapon that will literally melt the flesh right off the bones of those unlucky enough to be hit by it. Again, in a Doom-like manner, you cruise around the levels and pick up ammo crates dotted around to ensure you're chock-full with resources and then you get locked in combat encounters where you have to eliminate melee-wielding threats, ranged combatants, even mini-bosses to be able to advance further.

The combat and movement is also snappy and responsive and plays quickly, allowing you to zoom through a level as fast as you can manage, or instead to slow things down and hunt for secrets and other goodies that can be hidden, sometimes even behind an inconspicuously put together and structurally-suspicious wall. We're not talking huge secrets, but rather caches of money (one of the main currencies) or blueprints that can be used to unlock weapon upgrades, with some of these even securely stored in a locked safe that you have to unlock with a mini-game that's somewhat reminiscent of Snake.

This core gameplay portion is pretty much what I was expecting from Mouse: P.I. For Hire judging by previous trailers for the game. It works truly well and smoothly, with fulfilling combat brought to life with an art direction that is memorable and charismatic to say the least. In a similar vein to Cuphead, another rubber hose-animated game, the levels don't come across as particularly long either, with one perhaps requiring 15-30 minutes of your time, depending on how much you want to hunt for secrets and lore titbits dotted around. But what the levels are not is non-linear, at least from this one experience. There is a clear and core path to follow, a way to go from the start to the end, and while there are obstacles in the way on that route, including electrified gates that must be switched off at the source, you won't be faced with any headscratchers making you baffled as to what to do next.

Side note, before touching on the rest of the short preview, it's worth knowing that Mouse: P.I. For Hire has built-in visual and sound filters that allow you to enhance how authentically rubber hose the game feels. You can crank up the visual filters so it adds more of a grainy nature, have the audio sound like it's playing on vinyl, it's up to you and how much of a 1930s-like experience you want.

Anyone, back to the gameplay. After you come to the end of the level, you aren't just transported elsewhere to continue ploughing through action-packed levels. No, you must return to your P.I. office and go over the new evidence you've collated about this specific case. This means taking to a Cuphead-like overworld where you drive Jack Pepper's car around a lovely and lively top-down world until you make it back to the centre of town, where you are once again put into the Pepper's shoes in first-person. Here, you can wander around a more open-level where you can visit the local bar and ask NPCs for leads and information, can relay updates to the local press, upgrade your weapons at a workshop, and judging by what we could see during our traipsing around, visit a gunsmith to buy new weapons and pick up extra cases by interacting with flyers and such. This part of the wider Mouseburg is effectively the hub location where much of the narrative wheels are greased, if you will, and it's also the place where Pepper's office is located and his corkboard can be found.

In a manner a bit like Alan Wake 2's case board that helps Saga Anderson pull together the wider mystery, Pepper's corkboard is a place to stitch up any gathered evidence and start figuring out how it all comes together. The premise of Mouse: P.I. For Hire is to solve different missing persons cases and with lots of loose and overlapping ends, so having a place where you can collate the information into one cohesive whole is handy. What isn't clear from what I've seen is how much will be required from the player to solve each case. Will you need to piece evidence together to reach a conclusion and outline a suspect or will the game naturally do that once you stick the evidence on the corkboard? This is unclear, but there are voiced dialogue interactions with certain characters where you can ask questions in a branching dialogue-like manner to learn more about the situation at hand.

So long story short, Mouse: P.I. For Hire seems to be more than just some run of the mill cheddar cheese. There are layers and depth to this game that you may not have expected previously and ultimately it seems like developer Fumi Games is on track to delivering something special, fun, and very memorable when the game launches on PC and consoles on April 16.