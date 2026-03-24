Mouse: P.I. For Hire physical and digital editions announced, Switch 2 includes on-cartridge game

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You may have already seen the leaks but this information has now been confirmed by developer Fumi Games and publisher PlaySide Studios. The highly-anticipated Mouse: P.I. For Hire will be getting both a digital and physical launch, with multiple editions of the game promised too.

For one, the digital debut is still slated for April 16, following the recent delay. For a taste of what's to come in a few weeks, you can read our recent hands-on preview and even read our interview with Fumi Games, where we discuss the developer's stance on AI and also the "relatively linear" storyline.

As per the physical edition of the game, this will be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, with the caveat that they will debut later than the digital editions on July 10.

There will be both a regular Standard Edition for solely PS5 and Switch 2 that just includes the base game, with this included as an on-cartridge product for Switch 2 and not a Game-Key Card. The bigger Mouseburg Edition will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC (via a Steam code in a box) too, with this including a ton of physical goodies, such as:



The base MOUSE: P.I. For Hire game



A 7" Vinyl Record with four tracks from the Official Game Soundtrack, featuring



all-original tunes from composer Patryk Scelina, in addition to a brand-new track created



for the game by electro swing icons, Caravan Palace



A double-sided poster (340mm x 340mm) featuring a map of Mouseburg on the front



and a schematic of Jack Pepper's trusty "Micer" pistol on the back



A printed MOUSE: P.I. For Hire Comic Book, including 2 sticker sheets



33 Mouseburg Baseball Trading Cards, inspired by the in-game minigame



3 Premium Mouseburg Postcards



Looking back at the digital launch, a Digital Deluxe Edition will also be made available on Steam come April 16, which will include the base game, the first DLC expansion when it launches eventually, the full soundtrack, and a digital comic book.

Finally, we're told that the Xbox launch will support Play Anywhere at no extra cost and that further information on the launch plans for Mouse: P.I. For Hire on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will be revealed at a later date.

In terms of pricing for all of these various editions, you can see this collated below.

Standard Edition



PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 | Digital | USD $29.99,



GBP £24.99, EUR €29.99 | Global | April 16, 2026



PlayStation 5 | Physical disc | USD $29.99, GBP £29.99, EUR €34.99 | Global | July 10, 2026



Nintendo Switch 2 | Physical game-on cartridge | USD $39.99, GBP £39.99, EUR €44.99 | Global | July 10, 2026



Physical Deluxe "Mouseburg Edition"



PlayStation 5 | Physical disc | USD $49.99, GBP £49.99, EUR €54.99 | USA, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, and Australia | July 10, 2026



Nintendo Switch 2 | Physical game-on cartridge | USD $59.99, GBP £52.99, EUR €59.99 | USA, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, and Australia | July 10, 2026



PC (Steam) | Code in a box | GBP £44.99, EUR €49.99 | Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, and Australia | July 10, 2026



Xbox Series X | Physical disc | GBP £49.99, EUR €54.99 | Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, and Australia | July 10, 2026



Digital Deluxe Edition (PC - Steam Only)



Digital Deluxe Edition Bundle | USD $39.99, GBP £33.49, EUR €39.99



Original Game Soundtrack | USD $9.99, GBP £8.50, EUR €9.99



Digital Comic Book | USD $0.99, GBP £0.89, EUR €0.99



DLC Expansion | USD $9.99, GBP £8.50, EUR €9.99



Check out the contents of the Switch 2 Deluxe Mouseburg Edition below.