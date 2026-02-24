Mouse: P.I. For Hire hit by yet another delay, will now launch in April

HQ

Each and every time we seem to be getting close to the arrival of Mouse: P.I. For Hire, the game is snatched away from us and pushed back to a later date. With just under a month to go until we were expecting to hop in, it has now been confirmed that this has happened once more, as the anticipated indie game has been delayed to mid-April.

The new time of arrival is scheduled for April 16, 2026, and as for why said delay has happened, developer Fumi Games and publisher PlaySide Studios has issued a statement wherein it explains the following.

"As we approach the final stages of development, we want to ensure we are taking the extra time and care needed to make Mouse: P.I. For Hire an experience to remember. We remain unwavering in our goal to deliver you the best game we can, and that will take just an extra few weeks."

With the delay in mind, we are told to expect more from the game in the run up until launch, so stay tuned for additional information.