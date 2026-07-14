Mouse: P.I. For Hire has now become a million seller

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It has been almost three months since indie developer Fumi Games launched its rubber house action shooter, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, on PC and consoles. In the time that has followed, the developer has steadily improved the game and even debuted physical copies of the title too, and all of this has led to Mouse: P.I. For Hire becoming quite a success.

We say this as it has now been confirmed the indie project has topped one million total sold copies, a rather impressive feat without question. In fact, we're told sales have been split down the middle between console and PC, with around 50% of sales coming from Steam and the other 50% from the console platforms of PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2.

Speaking about hitting the one million milestone, Fumi Games CEO and founder, Mateusz Michalak stated: "From what started as a simple concept of a 1930s themed cartoon shooter, the game has reached more players than we could have possibly imagined. Our priority has always been to put players first, and we have worked incredibly hard to continue to achieve that goal, both throughout the game's development and also post-launch. With our recent major update introducing Level Revisit, release of physical editions, and also upcoming Story DLC, we hope that players are excited about all things Mouse: P.I. For Hire. A handcrafted tale born of ink, sweat, and stubborn dreams. From the bottom of our grinning hearts, thank you for supporting us!".

If you haven't played Mouse: P.I. For Hire yet, don't miss our dedicated review.