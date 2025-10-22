Mouse: P.I. For Hire has been delayed until early 2026

HQ

Recently, it was affirmed that at the Galaxies Autumn 2025 Showcase we'd get to learn the exact release date for the rubber hose-animated Mouse: P.I. For Hire. It was a reasonable assumption that such a commitment would mean a debut in 2025, but clearly this was never the intention.

Ahead of the showcase, developer Fumi Games and publisher PlaySide Studios has issued a statement where they affirm that Mouse: P.I. For Hire will launch in early 2026. The exact date will still be revealed tomorrow, but they wanted to share this clarification to ensure fans had their expectations in check.

"Ahead of the reveal, we wanted to let you know that we have made the decision to move the launch of Mouse: P.I. For Hire from 2025 to early 2026.

"The support you have shown over the years has meant the world to us. Our single highest priority is for the game to deliver you the best possible experience, and this will help ensure we can live up to that."

For the next taste of the game, the Galaxies Showcase happens on October 23 at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST and you can get a teaser of what to expect by heading over here.