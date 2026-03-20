Mouse: P.I. For Hire - Discussing cases, rubber hose, AI, and adaptations with Fumi Games' CEO

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We've had to wait a little longer than expected before being able to hop into Mouse: P.I. For Hire, as the anticipated indie shooter from Fumi Games was recently delayed and pushed back a month. This change of plans did provide the space for us to be able to hop into the game and get a first hands-on experience, something we were able to tell you all about in our recent preview.

Building upon that, we also had the luxury to be able to throw a few questions at Fumi Games' CEO and founder Mateusz Michalak, in an interview that you can read in full below, and that touches on the confounding detective narrative, the striking rubber hose animation style, how the developer approaches AI, how it looks at adaptations, and more.

Check it out and don't forget that Mouse: P.I. For Hire now launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on April 16.

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The reception to Mouse: P.I. For Hire has been immense. Has this surprised you at all?

We never could have imagined that Mouse: P.I. For Hire would receive this level of attention. The very first video that we posted about the game onto TikTok blew up out of nowhere, and it was a snowball effect from that moment onwards. Our game has generated over 1.3 million wishlists, we have received tens of millions of views on social media, and we even managed to secure a publishing deal. We cannot thank all of our fans for their incredible support!

There's a mystery at the heart of this game, a case that must be solved. How much agency will the player have in putting the pieces of the puzzle together themselves and figuring out the truth behind each missing persons case?

While there are some instances where you can explore certain levels and approach specific cases in the order you choose, the story in Mouse: P.I. For Hire is still relatively linear. But this doesn't mean that it's not possible for you to draw the wrong conclusions at times! When gathering evidence and clues for each case, you may think you know the answers and exactly how things will end, but there may be a few twists and turns along the way...

The preview build gave us an interesting taste of the overworld and how each level is tied together. Should we expect to need to visit each location, or are some levels/areas reserved for side quests and additional tasks?

Most levels in Mouse: P.I. For Hire are required to be visited at some stage in order to complete the main story - so yes, expect to visit all of them! While there are some additional tasks that can be completed, these are typically done in the levels that you are already visiting, rather than brand new, specific locations.

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Was it challenging fitting the rubber hose style to both an FPS video game but also a 3D experience?

It was definitely a challenge to utilise 2D rubber hose sprites in a 3D world space! For instance, in order to show enemies walking through the world, we have to draw and animate the same enemy many times and from different perspectives (i.e. front, front left, front right, side, back, etc). As you also would have seen in gameplay, we have to then "tether" these enemies to the main character, Jack Pepper, so that you are always seeing one plane of the 2D art from a visible perspective. And this just scratches the surface, not to mention all of the challenges when making a game in black and white!

The different visual filters and audio settings seem like a real treat. How important was it to feature these elements and to properly pay homage to the art style and the 1930s aesthetic? Plus, do you have a favourite way to play the game using these filters and audio settings?

These features have been very important to us for a long time. Mouse: P.I. For Hire is inspired by classic cartoons of the 1930s and noir-inspired films, so we wanted to do our best to stay faithful to the era. This is exactly why we have implemented settings like changing the intensity of both film grain and UI diffusion, and also adjusting the degradation of the audio, so that things sound like they are being played on a vinyl record or even through a wax cylinder! For us personally, we like cranking up these effects higher, so that the game really looks and feels like the old cartoons that our grandparents probably would have watched.

The game seems to be much larger than many might expect. So how long will a playthrough of Mouse: P.I. For Hire take, how much time should players be expecting to put aside to see the credits roll?

Expect a single playthrough of Mouse: P.I. For Hire to take anywhere from 12 to upwards of 20 hours to complete. Of course, this will depend on how you play and how much you search through every nook and cranny. The game has lots of secrets and collectibles to find - the really keen-eyed players will get the most out of it!

What is Fumi Games' stance on AI?

Mouse: P.I. For Hire is an entirely hand-crafted game, delivering a unique experience that we hope players will enjoy!

Have you ever thought about other ways to expand the Mouse: P.I. For Hire world, perhaps with an actual animated series? Cuphead led to The Cuphead Show, would you be interested in exploring something similar?

At the moment, we are heavily focused on Mouse: P.I. For Hire as a video game, in order to ensure it offers players the best possible experience at launch. So to answer your question, we haven't yet had any real discussions about making an animated series. However, you should definitely keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks, as we have some really cool partnerships to announce and other things to reveal!

What's one part of Mouse: P.I. For Hire that you're most excited for fans to experience for themselves?

We cannot wait for players to see that Mouse: P.I. For Hire is much more than just a cool art project. On top of the black and white, rubber hose visuals, the game is also an action-packed first-person shooter, filled to the brim with a thrilling detective story, eclectic cast of characters, lively environments, original jazz tunes and so much more. Ultimately, we have been cooking up something very special here and we are counting down the days for players to experience the whole game for themselves!

Thanks to Mateusz and Fumi Games. Stay tuned for more on Mouse: P.I. For Hire ahead of its debut in less than a month.