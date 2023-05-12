Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mouse looks like a first-person Cuphead

Check out a trailer that surely will surprise you.

Do you remember the first time you saw the stunning Cuphead with its unique use of rubber hose art? Fumi Games has clearly been inspired by this when they decided to make Mouse, a first-person shooter, also based on rubber hose art.

So what does this look like? We have now gotten a very early trailer that almost completely lacks surroundings, but still show some brilliant animations, groovy jazz and really cool design that you can check out further down. This is the official synopsis, grabbed from the Steam page:

"Join private detective John Mouston in Mouse, a gritty, jazz-fueled shooter. With guns blazing and a retro rubber hose animation style, battle your way through a corrupt city full of crooks and danger. Inspired by classic FPS and noir films, Mouse is the explosive shooter you've been waiting for."

Mouse does not have a release date yet (not even a release year to be honest), but confirmed formats are PC, Switch and Xbox. Something to look forward to, hopefully.

