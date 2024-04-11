Mouse channels Popeye in new gameplay teaser

HQ

Mouse blew us all away when we first saw it, as the first-person shooter looked to combine tight and fast-paced gameplay with an art style that resembles a cartoon in a 1930s noir setting. Needless to say, it's a very unique and interesting premise, and the latest trailer just affirms that further.

In this new short gameplay clip, we get to see a few of the mechanics that players will be able to use to their advantage. This includes a Grappling Hook to zip around the level to reach new heights and avoid danger, a Helicopter to reduce fall speed and improve aerial movement, and the best of the bunch, PowerUp Spinach to improve and augment melee combat in a way that would make Popeye proud.

Catch the new Mouse trailer below and look forward to playing the game sometime next year.