Mous' The 25L Backpack is the ultimate portable storage solution

If you've been travelling a lot as of late and are looking to upgrade your backpack with something that has a combination of tons of space and materials and design elements that protect your items, then we may just have the perfect solution for you.

The company Mous has created a bag called The 25L Backpack, and as the name suggests, this bag features 25 litres of space, split between 17 unique compartments, and is crafted with waterproof components and zippers, and AiroFoam to protect it from drop damage.

To see if this should be the next bag on your radar, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about The 25L Backpack.