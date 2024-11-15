Mous' Day Backpack is the perfect everyday life companion

HQ

We really enjoy spotlighting amazing and helpful backpacks and accessories as part of our long-running video series, Quick Look. Over the years we've taken a glimpse at satchels, protective alternatives, all-weather models, and bags for everyday tasks too, and today's focus fits perfectly into that latter category.

Known as the Day Backpack, this accessory from Mous is defined and designed for its ease of use and functionality for regular tasks, be it at work or during recreational and personal activities. This bag even has a structure where by unzipping one zip, you can access the entire bag in one go.

To see more about the Day Backpack and whether it should be your next bag of choice, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts.