Mourinho pretends to fall asleep during press conference after heavy Fenerbahçe defeat

Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho isn't enjoying his best weeks recently. Last week, he was accused of racism by the other main Turkish team, Galatasaray, and yesterday, his team suffered a very painful defeat at home: 3-1 against Scottish side Rangers in the round of 16 of Europa League.

During the press conference after the game, Mourinho "fell asleep" during a very long question from a reporter, which he didn't answer. "This is too much for my head. I'm tired man, 90 minutes, not to listen to all of this, I'm too tired for that", he said, gesturing as if he was falling sleep.

Responding more seriously to other questions, Mourinho admitted that the result was good as it could have been even worse (they fell 3-1 to Rangers) and even said that it wasn't his fault that the players understimated the rivals. "If they didn't it's not my fault, because I prepared the game as always".

And ragarding the racism accusations, Mourinho ended his silence yesterday, saying they were "not very clever" by accusing him of racism in an interview with Sky Sports, receiving support "even from people that don't like me" because "everybody knows my bad qualities, but that [racism] is not one of them". He was banned for four games by the Turkish Football Federation and then sued Galatasaray, asking £41,000 in damages.