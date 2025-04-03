Mourinho grabs by the nose Galatasaray manager in a Turkish derby

HQ

The Istanbul Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, also called as Intercontinental Derby because each club is one side of the city, is usually one of the mot heated match any year, and yesterdau's was no exception. It was a quarter-final match for the Turkish Cup, and Galatasaray won 2-1 away.

Fenerbahçe's manager José Mourinho wasn't happy with the match, and a incident took place after the match. When Okan Buruk, Galatasaray coach, shook hands with referees, Mourinho approached him from behind and grabbed his nose. Buruk then dramatically dropped to the floor covering his face.

So far, no sanction has been imposed to Mourinho, and Buruk later downplayed the incident on press conference: "There was a slight scratch. We expect managers to behave more appropriately in such situations. I won't exaggerate this issue, but it wasn't a classy move", he said (via BBC).

Only two months ago, in another Turkish derby, Galatasaray was accused of racist statements towrds referees. Galatasaray took legal actions against him and was fined, but Mourinho later said that he received a lot of support, saying "everybody knows my bad qualities, but that racism is not one of them".