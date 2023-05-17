Mountain's Makalu Max brings a modular make-up to mice

HQ

Generally speaking, gaming mice are designed to do specific things. Some are barebones and meant for maximum responsiveness and agility, while others have more inputs than some keyboards. Depending on what you need the mouse to do defines the device you pick up, but this doesn't have to be the case. Mountain has now created a modular gaming mouse that can be customised to suit what you need a device to offer on a daily basis.

Known as the Mountain Makalu Max, this gadget allows you to swap out the side plates to different parts, and as this is a gaming mouse, it even comes with a little bit of RGB lighting to spruce things up.

To see if the Makalu Max is the mouse of your dreams, be sure to check out the latest Quick Look below, where Magnus shares some facts and thoughts about the gadget.