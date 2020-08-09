Mountain reveals the Makalu 67 gaming mouse

You're watching Advertisements

Mountain just got in touch to tell us about the Makalu 67, the company's first venture into the world of gaming mice, and apparently the first mouse to use the new PixArt PMW3370 Sensor (that's up to up to 19000 DPI).

Weighing in at 67g (ah, I see what you did there), the Makalu 67 has "400 IPS tracking speed, 50g acceleration and a best in class LOD (lift-off-distance) of 1-2mm," as well as Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks and lightweight chassis design.

The mouse is going to retail around $60 / £56 and you can pre-order here with orders to be fulfilled around October all going well.