Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord sets sail with naval expansion War Sails

HQ

Earlier this year, TaleWorlds Entertainment announced a brand-new downloadable expansion for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. This is no minor add-on, but rather a sizeable upgrade to the base game. For the first time in the series, players will be able to wage war at sea, commanding ships in large-scale naval battles.

The world map has been rebuilt to accommodate maritime gameplay, and players can also look forward to improved weather effects that will influence naval encounters. A brand-new faction will also be introduced: the Nords, a Viking-inspired people who specialize in seafaring combat.

Here's how TaleWorlds themselves describe the expansion:

"Sail the high seas, lead mighty fleets, and forge your legacy in War Sails, the epic single-player expansion for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Bringing naval warfare to Bannerlord for the first time, War Sails lets players command powerful ships, engage in thrilling sea battles, and master maritime conquest."

For those tired of being stuck on land, this is the chance to embrace a new style of warfare. War Sails is set to launch in fall 2025, though no exact date has been confirmed yet. A trailer has been released showcasing the new faction — fittingly accompanied by the thunderous sounds of Amon Amarth.