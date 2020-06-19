LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Last of Us: Part II
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord hits the Epic Games Store

You can also get this sandbox game with a 20% discount regardless of platform.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

TaleWorlds Entertainment has announced today that Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is now available on the Epic Games Store. The action-adventure sandbox set in a fictional medieval world of Calradia has been a huge success for the Turkish-based company. It's still in early access since March 30, but there has been a lot of updates implemented, with balance changes, polishing the graphics, more quality of life features, and bug fixes that the developer has summarised here.

The release is also accompanied by a price discount of 20%. But if the Epic Games Store is not your preferred platform, rest assured, because Bannerlord is also discounted by the same amount on other platforms such as Steam, Taleworlds.com, Humble Bundle, etc.

It's indeed a good time to get the game, or if you're not sure yet, check out our early access preview of the game right here.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Related texts



Loading next content