Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord hits the Epic Games Store

TaleWorlds Entertainment has announced today that Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is now available on the Epic Games Store. The action-adventure sandbox set in a fictional medieval world of Calradia has been a huge success for the Turkish-based company. It's still in early access since March 30, but there has been a lot of updates implemented, with balance changes, polishing the graphics, more quality of life features, and bug fixes that the developer has summarised here.

The release is also accompanied by a price discount of 20%. But if the Epic Games Store is not your preferred platform, rest assured, because Bannerlord is also discounted by the same amount on other platforms such as Steam, Taleworlds.com, Humble Bundle, etc.

It's indeed a good time to get the game, or if you're not sure yet, check out our early access preview of the game right here.