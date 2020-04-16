Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord exploit results in free settlements

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released on Steam Early Access a few weeks ago (you can read our preview here), and as the developers are trying to iron out the bugs and adding in more features, there are, understandably, some glitches to be found. One of them was found by YouTuber The Spiffing Brit, who recently uploaded a video about gaining cities and castles for free.

This exploit can be done only if you have reached Trading level 225, where you can trade settlements while bartering. Spiff, as the Youtuber called, is a vassal in the Southern Kingdom, one of the kingdoms in the game. That kingdom at this stage has owned almost 4/5 of the whole map. He summoned all of the kingdom's vassals and also the queen to make an army so he doesn't have to bother searching all of them from town to town, and then talk to each one of them and have them barter their fiefs for nothing and even with extra gold. At the end of the video, he ends up with only about a dozen cities unconquered.

As this is a glitch, you can expect that the developers will rectify the situation in the future. You can watch how Spiff did that on this video.

Will you try this glitch out?