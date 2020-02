The popular medieval action RPG Mount & Blade franchise is getting its next series entry soon. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, in which players can expect to visit and potentially plunder a vast amount of towns and villages through medieval combat, is releasing in Early Access on March 31.

The full game will set you back £39.99, should you decide to purchase it, and will be available through Tale Worlds Entertainment's official site, Steam and the Epic Games Store.