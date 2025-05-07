Mount a voyage into the stars with Lego's new Shuttle Carrier Aircraft

HQ

Lego has presented a glimpse at an all-new set that is going to make up its Icons range. Known as the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, and it's a 2,417-piece set that depicts a Boeing 747 plane with a NASA Space Shuttle Enterprise vessel mounted on top, with this being a former method that was used to get spacecraft into orbit.

We're told that this set comes with an 18-wheel landing gear, a specialised mounting system, elegant fuselage design, an attachable tail, engines, and landing gear for the Shuttle, and all while you can mount the whole set on a stand that comes with an informative plaque.

The set will debut on May 18th for all, and from May 15th for Lego Insiders, and it will set you back €229.99/$199.99/£229.99.

