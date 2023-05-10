Motorola's ThinkPhone puts security at the forefront

HQ

If you've worried about the security of your personal data and are concerned with the breaches that affect iPhones and other major smartphone manufacturers, then we may just have a solution for you.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Motorola's ThinkPhone, a device that puts security and manageability at the forefront. Using AI-based defence systems and being government-grade certified and vetted, this device is designed to protect your personal information.

But to see how this phone shapes up in practice, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the ThinkPhone.