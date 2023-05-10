Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Motorola's ThinkPhone puts security at the forefront

The smartphone has been the focus of the latest episode of Quick Look.

If you've worried about the security of your personal data and are concerned with the breaches that affect iPhones and other major smartphone manufacturers, then we may just have a solution for you.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on Motorola's ThinkPhone, a device that puts security and manageability at the forefront. Using AI-based defence systems and being government-grade certified and vetted, this device is designed to protect your personal information.

But to see how this phone shapes up in practice, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the ThinkPhone.

