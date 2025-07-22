Motorola Watch Fit

Motorola's latest offering is their ticket into everyone's complex and comprehensive ecosystem, and it comes at a price that most people can afford.

The Watch Fit is attractive but simply constructed: a 1.9" OLED screen with 1000 nits brightness and an aluminium chassis that only minimally extends beyond the screen. The design is simple, and there is only one colour available - "Trekking Green" - which covers the strap itself. The strap is extremely well designed, and the stretchy fabric allows for a 100% optimal balance between positioning and pressure on the wrist. The watch is also very light, weighing only 25g, and I must admit that I often forgot I was wearing it.

Of course, there are hundreds of training functions, heart rate monitoring, and everything else you would expect from a fitness watch. In addition, it also has sleep measurement, a feature that quickly annoyed me, however, not to the extent that I was tempted to test its 5 ATM water resistance, for which it is certified.

The watch app, Motorola Watch, is surprisingly good. You can customise almost everything about your watch, and there are really good options for setting it up exactly how you want it. Even better: you can remove features - even more basic ones - if you don't want to use them, and other manufacturers would do well to copy this. In addition, you can apparently design your own watch face with Moto AI (Gemini), but I would have been an even happier reviewer if there had been a little more variety in the existing watch faces, as they are very similar, just in different colours. The graphics department could have done with a little more time here, and perhaps some guidance from a fitness coach.

The watch pops up throughout the day when you have reached various goals for calorie burn, steps, and general activity behaviour, but the goals are probably set according to American standards, because you have often only been active for a few hours before you are told that "today's goal has been reached."

Motorola has been making solid products for as long as I can remember, and I'm old enough to have owned a CD930 mobile phone, a solid workhorse that always functioned. To my delight, this has been retained in the design of this watch. I easily got two weeks plus a little extra per charge. The operating system is simple, fluid, and very fast.

The official price is £90, but you can find it cheaper elsewhere if you're willing to look.

It's great that you get Gorilla Glass 3 protection, GPS, and IP68 certification, but I'm missing one thing that is very important to me: internal memory and music playback. Taking your phone with you to the gym or out cycling feels completely wrong, and it should all be possible from the watch, as phones steal your attention and disturb the peace you get during training. I understand that Motorola makes small and light mobile phones that are suitable for this purpose, but built-in music playback is a must when launching a watch that is so clearly aimed at serious and semi-serious fitness fans.

In addition, the low price comes with its own price. There seems to be no option to add external apps. In fact, it is completely impossible, as neither the Play Store nor the Moto Watch app supports it. This might have been a cooler feature than AI-generated watch faces.

But, if you need a fitness watch that does nothing more than the basics, and you're the type who takes your mobile phone with you to the gym or on bike rides, then this is an obvious and, not least, inexpensive purchase.