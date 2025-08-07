Motorola teams up with Swarovski for luxury line of gadgets

HQ

Motorola has teamed up with the luxury jewellery company Swarovski to create a limited line of devices with a very sparkly aesthetic. Known as the Brilliant Collection, the line spans the Razr and Buds Loop devices, with both products being enhanced with a batch of crystals from Swarovski, in an effort to show how "fashion and function can shine in perfect harmony."

The Razr, for one, has been given a stunning overhaul that includes a "shimmering leather-inspired finish in a 3D quilted pattern" that has been combined with the Pantone colour Ice Melt and 35 hand-positioned Swarovski crystals. It even comes with a stunning and stylish crossbody case.

As per the Buds Loop, these will also come in the Ice Melt colour and have Swarovski crystals embedded into the body of the audio device's frame.

Motorola has stated that the Brilliant Collection will only be available in limited quantities and that this is just the beginning of an array of new curated device collections that it has planned.

