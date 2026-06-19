We've always been big fans of Motorola's Razr phones at the editorial office, not just because foldable "flip phones" are incredibly fun, tactile, and compact given what they offer, but because Motorola's unique blend of lighter, stock-inspired Android software and more playful Motorola design makes these phones a joy to have on our desks.

Now it's time for the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, part of the broader 70 series, which once again pushes the envelope in terms of materials and design, while prices, unfortunately, have fallen victim to rising component costs. So is it worth the extra bucks?

The specs are "top of the line," no doubt about it. Inside, we find a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging, and 30W wireless charging (there's even 5W reverse wireless charging). They've simply spared no expense here, and the Razr 70 Ultra is a flagship on par with the big boys.

The display has also been upgraded. The front panel, which still has two small cut-outs for the camera lenses but otherwise stretches across the entire front, is a 4" LTPO Extreme AMOLED with a resolution of 1272x1080 at 165Hz, peaking at 3000 nits. It's even built with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic. As you probably already know, you can use all of the phone's features "out here," and there really are no limitations.

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Inside, it's even better. We're still talking about a truly high-end 6.96" LTPO Extreme AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1224x2992) at 165Hz, peaking at 5000 nits this time with Dolby Vision support. It's becoming increasingly difficult to test colour accuracy, refresh rate smoothness, black levels, and the like, as most major manufacturers now deliver truly stunning, saturated, responsive displays across the board. What we can say, however, is that Motorola definitely belongs among the ranks of Samsung, Apple, Oppo, and Google when it comes to magnificent display technology.

The phone itself weighs 199 grams and, fortunately, is still available in fun colours and materials. You can choose between an Orient Blue model with an Alcantara back or a wood-grain finish in the colour Cocoa. We tested the latter and can only say that it's fantastic to hold a modern flagship that dares to take more risks with its materials. It's also IP48-certified.

The camera system has also received an upgrade. This time, it features a 50-megapixel f/1.8 standard wide-angle lens, which is a so-called "LOFIC" lens. That stands for "Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor," and its purpose is to combat overexposure, which you might recognise as washed-out highlights. There are very technical explanations involved, involving so-called "pixel bins," so I'll spare you those details. What I can say for sure, however, is that the difference here is quite dramatic. Especially in more challenging lighting conditions, the Razr 70's standard wide lens delivers a gold-medal performance, as there are indications that they're not just using a new technology but have fine-tuned it to ensure better dynamic range and a more dramatic contrast between light and shadow. You also get a 50-megapixel f/2.0 122-degree ultra-wide lens. It's nice that we still get this instead of a telephoto lens, but there's no optical stabilisation, which makes shots more prone to blur. That said, this camera system is perfectly fine in my book.

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The biggest gripe, once again, is that Motorola simply doesn't offer the same level of support as other competing brands. Three major Android platform upgrades and five years of security updates aren't nothing, mind you, but they're lagging behind.

That said, Motorola is cementing its reputation with the Razr 70 Ultra, a flagship they can truly be proud of. Yes, the price is high—it now costs around £1,200, which is a lot—but even with that in mind, these tend to drop in price faster than, say, Samsung's Flip family, and more importantly, this is just a damn good phone in every way.