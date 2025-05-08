Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

It has truly been a pleasure to follow Motorola over the past few years. Sure, they've churned out the odd budget-orientated, bland g-phone, but among the Edge and especially the Razr phones, the brand has found an expression, a capacity for innovation, and a special place where they can appeal primarily to those who want value for money, but who also think that the smartphone market has become entirely too conservative.

Take the latest set of Razr 60 phones. They're foldable flip phones as we know them, but through a collaboration with Pantone that has been fruitful for both parties for years, they are available in Scarab, Cabaret, Rio Red, and Mountain Trail - distinct colours that give your phone personality, character, and presence - something that manufacturers like Apple and Samsung flatly refuse. But that's not all, each of these also uses a distinct material on the back, from wood on Mountain Trail to a kind of eco-suede on our Scarab model. It's truly an amazing decision that I can't applaud enough. Let's collectively say no to frosted glass, to titanium and aluminium, typical industrial design that shrinks our world where we should expand it.

What's more, this time Motorola has built a true flagship without a shred of compromise. There's IP48 certification, which means the phone is protected against both water and dust, and even though it weighs just 199 grams it packs a 4700mAh battery, which is plenty when you consider how much you can get done from the much smaller cover display. And oh yes, there's 68W charging, 30W wireless charging and you can reverse charge at 5W. These are all flagship criteria, and Motorola delivers in spades here.

Inside, it's also flagship territory - we're talking Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 space. So there's no need to complain, or at least position flip phones with foldable screens as smartphones that incur full price for half the performance. In most of our stress tests that try to approximate real everyday use, the Razr 60 Ultra performs almost on par with other phones with this SoC, i.e. the OnePlus 13, and that in itself is impressive that there is room for a good cooling solution in a chassis that is smaller and has to fold.

As you probably already know, there are two different displays here, and they're both pretty impressive to say the least. The outer one is a 4" LTPO AMOLED in 1272x1080 - that gives us a density of 417ppi, which really isn't bad, and it's also coated with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic. If you're worried about low brightness in backlighting, Motorola has ensured 3000 NITS peak, so it's bright too - and it runs at 165Hz as well.

Open up and you get a 7" display, larger than almost anything else on the market, and that's without making the phone significantly larger. This display runs at 1224x2912, a ppi of 464, and it's also an LTPO AMOLED 165Hz display with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a brightness that peaks at 4500 NITS.

It's absolutely insane that so much can be packed into such a dense and sleek chassis without any significant sacrifices. Well, in principle you are "sacrificing" a telephoto lens, as the Razr 60 Ultra is equipped with a 50 megapixel f/1.8 24mm wide with optical stabilisation and PDAF, and a 50 megapixel ultra-wide at 122 degrees. These are two super capable lenses that work "in all weathers", so to speak. Colour chemistry, stabilisation, and the camera app itself are all versatile and elegant, and the images are actually better than I personally expected, with good dynamic range and nice depth. As always, there are small issues in low light conditions, as Motorola's binning and general software simply doesn't have the seniority we've come to expect from other flagships.

Are there any real compromises then? Well, Motorola has raised the price to £1,100, which seems to be a bit steep, especially considering that Razr phones have historically been cheaper than their functionality would otherwise suggest, but it's more likely that they are again only offering three years of Android platform upgrades. It's a bit of a stretch at a time when it's generally taking longer to buy a new phone.

That said, this is close to a stroke of genius, a "no compromise" flip phone that gives you so much functionality and versatility tied into a shell that has so much more personality than the average smartphone. Well done, Motorola. Really well done.