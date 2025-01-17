Motorola is looking to steal Nokia's thunder with new hardy smartphone models

HQ

Nokia has always been regarded as the phone maker with the hardiest and most indestructible devices, and while we've had no reason to doubt that, Motorola is clearly looking at the phone maker for inspiration with its latest creations.

Two new moto g gadgets have been announced and both are designed to be durable and tough. They are MIL-STD-810H certified, which means they are resistant to drops from four feet and temperatures between -4-degrees Fahrenheit to 140-degrees Fahrenheit, plus humidity levels up to 95%. It even has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for a toughened screen, and IP68 and IP69 certification for use underwater.

In terms of the technology inside the new moto g 2025 and the moto g power 2025, the gadgets will have a 6.7" display that runs at up to 120 Hz and with a max brightness of 1000 nits. It offers Dolby Atmos support and a 5000 mAh battery meant to get you through a day, which can be fast-charged using 30W TurboPower charging or 15W wireless charging. As per cameras, there is a 50MP camera, an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macrovision, and a 16MP front camera too.

The global release plans for the gadget are unclear, but we do know that the moto g 2025 will arrive in the US for $199.99 on January 30, while the moto g power is instead saved for February 6 at $299.99.

This is an ad: