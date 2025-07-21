Motorola Edge 60 Pro

There's a fierce battle in the market for God knows what year, and Motorola's Edge 60 Pro comes in from the sidelines with a price tag of £600, triple-camera setup, 6.7" pOLED display and a 6,000 mAh battery. You also get a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

If you order online, there are more benefits: it comes with a free 125 watt charger, a Moto Tag and one year of screen protection (i.e. insurance) for a small fee - although the screen protection can only be used once. Unfortunately, I don't have a 125 watt charger myself, but if Motorola's figures are correct, charging is really fast.

There's only one variant: 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage - and I'm a big fan of that. You can choose from three Pantone colours: deep blue, grey or the tested 'Sparkling Grape,' which I'd rather call 'fiery purple.' Oh yeah, there's also a cover included in the box - not the best, but it's there - and it actually smells like something floral instead of the usual chemicals.

The 6,000 mAh battery lasts exceptionally well - especially in standby. Even with intensive use, it easily lasts a full day without any problems. The weight is only 186 grams - the perfect compromise between lightness and a premium feel.

This is an ad:

The screen extends over the sides, which sometimes makes it a little difficult to hit accurately - but it looks great. Colours are Pantone-correct, brightness peaks at 4,500 nits and it supports HDR10+. The pixel density of 446 ppi is impressive, and the 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i ensure a modern and solid experience - even in direct sunlight.

The camera is quite decent with many settings and good image quality, especially thanks to Sony's Lytia series. Optical zoom (3x) via the telephoto lens is a big plus. Unfortunately, there's no 4K/60FPS video and 1080p peaks at 120 FPS. On the other hand, the overall image quality is good, but there are almost too many options. Motorola is clearly aware of the wishes of its core customers. A 2x optical zoom would have been nice, but the combination of 50 MP main camera, selfie and ultra-wide angle and a 10 MP telephoto lens is great for the price - provided the sensors are good. That's why it's a shame that 4K/60 is not supported. Once you get used to 4K in 60/120 FPS from flagship phones, you quickly expect those features to trickle down to the mid-range.

The phone is fast, the colours are solid and the image quality is really good - at least in decent lighting conditions.

This is an ad:

However, there are a number of little quirks I'm not a fan of. Sometimes the browser freezes. The colours also change strangely when you activate overlays - for example, when adjusting sound - for no apparent reason. The Bluetooth connection is also illogical: When listening to music and receiving a call, the sound switches to the phone's speakers instead - and the same happens when you make a call yourself. According to the specifications, there are stereo speakers, yet almost everything is downmixed to mono and only comes out of one side. However, I would venture to say that many of these bugs are due to the phone being tested before the official launch - and they should be fixable with software updates.

Moto AI is... well, it's Gemini in disguise. Nice in small doses. It's activated with a side button, but the functionality seems limited and basic. Some features are also only available in English - which is probably more Google's fault than Motorola's.

Motorola's problem isn't the phone itself - it's actually well made all the way through, and the small issues should be fixed with updates. The problem is that many other manufacturers are making something similar - at bargain prices. If Motorola could shave just 5-8% off the price, the model would already be far more competitive.

But either way, it's a solid phone - I could easily buy one myself.