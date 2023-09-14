Motorola announces Edge 40 Neo

HQ

Motorola has just lifted the curtain on a collection of new phones that have now launched in the EMEA and will be coming to UK shores in mid-September. Known as the Edge 40 Neo, the g84 5G and the g54 5G, the three devices all come with a vegan leather finish and a wide array of Pantone selected colour variants.

As for the biggest reveal of the three, the Edge 40 Neo comes in a 7.76 mm body with curved edges, and features IP68 water resistance, making it ideal for those worried about dropping their phone in water or getting it damaged by dust or dirt. To add to this, the phone has a 6.55-inch pOLED display that operates up to a refresh rate of 144Hz, all while being powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chip and Android 13 operating system. The Edge 40 Neo also boasts a 5000mAh battery that can be fast-charged from 0-50% in just 15 minutes.

Looking at the Edge 40 Neo's camera offering, the device features a 50MP Ultra Pixel sensor, which promises improved Auto night Vision capabilities. To add to this, there's a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP front-facing selfie camera.

Motorola also states that the Edge 40 Neo will be shipped in 100% plastic-free packaging and that the phone comes in a 100% plant-based case. As mentioned above, the continued Pantone partnership means that the Edge 40 Neo will be available in two colours, those being Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay, and that the phone will have a vegan leather finish.

Edge 40 Neo.

Looking at the Moto g84 5G, this phone will feature a 6.5-inch pOLED display that reaches a maximum of 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Ultra Pixel sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. It will be IP54 certified, is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform, has support for Dolby Atmos, boasts fast-chargeable 5000mAh battery, and comes in the Pantone Colour of the Year: Viva Magenta.

The Moto g54 5G is similar but a little more scaled back. It will offer a 6.5-inch FHD+ display reaching a max of 240Hz when low latency mode is activated. It will be Dolby Atmos supported, feature a 50MP Quad Pixel sensor and a 16MP selfie camera, will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, all while featuring a 5000mAh battery that can be fast-charged too. There is no mention of IP certification for this device, and as for the finish, the Moto g54 5G will have a matte finish, or a vegan leather one for its special edition version.

Left: g84 5G. Right: g54 5G.

In terms of pricing, the Edge 40 Neo will start at £299.99, the Moto g84 5G will begin at £249.99, and the Moto g54 5G will cost £179.99. As mentioned above, all three phones have now launched in the EMEA and will be coming to the UK in mid-September.