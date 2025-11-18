Motorcycling rider with record of most falls takes special pride in the "achievement": "It's because I'm trying my best"

HQ

Cormac Buchanan, New Zealand Moto3 rider from KTM, achieved a questionable record this season: most falls during a single motorcycling season. Buchanan "bit the dust" 35 times in 20 races, surpassing the previous record, 31, held by Sam Lowes in MotoGP 2017, Stefano Manzi in Moto2 2018, and David Almansa in Moto3 2025.

Speaking to Marca, Buchanan said that "nobody wants to crash, but if I crash, it's because I'm trying something, I'm pushing to the limit to achieve the best possible result to stay here", and took special pride because that number reflects how much he tried.

"I came from nothing to get here, and the only way I can succeed is through myself"

"Okay, sometimes they were stupid crashes, but the times I crashed were because I was trying my best. Many of the times I crashed, I picked up the bike and kept riding; only a few times were hard crashes where I couldn't get it up."

He knows he needs to improve that in the future because it is very dangerous, but if he crashes is not "because of anything bad, but because I'm trying my best". Aged only 19, with only one season in Moto3 and five years in rookie and junior categories, he knows he has a lot to learn, and remembers that Marc Márquez even had 27 falls in 2017, one year he became World Champion in MotoGP.

Cormac Buchanan finished 20th in the Moto3 standings with 32 points, with a ninth place as his best position at the German GP.