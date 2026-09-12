Alan Ritchson, best known as Jack Reacher, is back in a new, brutal action film set in the 1970s. I like him, even though he's as nimble as a fridge and somehow always manages to look as if he's in - slightly - the wrong place. It's a bit like watching Arnold Schwarzenegger playing in the sandpit with the nursery class. He's just a bit too big to fit in, and I mean that without any hint of a insulting mentality. But there's still something there.

I quite liked him, for example, in the surprisingly tight War Machine. This time round, at first glance, he looks very different from what we're used to, and that's a bit of a treat in itself. Motor City is the title, and it hasn't exactly made much of a splash. The packaging is pretty cool, but how does it hold up once you've ripped off the wrapping paper?

The plot: "In 1970s Detroit, John Miller falls in love with a local gangster's girlfriend. In revenge, the gangster sets a trap that sends the innocent man to prison. With his life in tatters, Miller hatches a plan for revenge against the man who took his girlfriend away from him."

There's almost a bit of a Bill Bixby/Lou Ferrigno vibe to this picture. Don't make me angry.

Yes, just as you read it, yet another revenge flick. But let's start at the right end: the director. That's Potsy Ponciroli. He directed Old Henry and most recently Greedy People, which I found really entertaining. It has to be said that his visual style is instantly recognisable, and whilst we're on the subject of names that stand out, there's the screenwriter, who has written, amongst other things, London Has Fallen and Replicas, and his name is Chad St. John.

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The cast. We've already touched on Ritchson. It's odd to see him with a 70s-style quiff, and at first, it's a bit hard to take him seriously, but it's worth noting that one of the things this film succeeds in is capturing a That 70s Show vibe through the clothes, hairstyles, and settings. Ritchson does what Ritchson usually does. He shows a bit more versatility in his facial expressions than usual and we'll get to why in a moment.

We also meet Ben Foster in the role of the antagonist. I've always liked Foster, who's often typecast in villain roles because he... looks the part. He has a solid CV stretching all the way back to 1996. We also see Pablo "Pornstache" Schreiber from Orange Is the New Black, Skyscraper, and other films in the role of a corrupt cop. An actor who, in my opinion, deserves more and bigger roles. The lead character's love interest is played by Shailene Woodley from the Divergent series and her role is rather one-dimensional and is really just the love interest, with a couple of opportunities to show her breasts. It feels like a rather thankless role for a talented actress, but who am I to judge?

But now to the film itself. Motor City is a bit of a one-off. I find it a bit hard to make head and tail of it. Or perhaps, above all, to understand how all the minds that came together to create it actually thought. At its core, we have a simple revenge story, a cast of well-established actors, people in the production team who've been around the block and delivered - with mixed results, to be sure, but things that make a splash and, at least to some extent, sell. There's potential. Quite a lot, I'd say. We have the aforementioned underused sole female lead, who ultimately is mostly just something the men lust after, and it feels a bit outdated in a way, but seen as a homage to old action films, you can buy into it.

People were a bit cooler in the 70s, weren't they?

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Motor City is also, as mentioned earlier, well-crafted and really stylish. I'm sold on the presentation, even if Ritchson initially feels a bit out of place with his mullet and six-pack. We're in 1970s Detroit. There's Schreiber's greasy Travolta-style hair, Foster's sunglasses, Woodley's curls and dress. The cars, the cigarettes, everything. It really smells of the seventies. Visually, it's a truly beautiful film to watch and the action sequences are well-crafted, and brutal. The final fight between Ritchson and Schrieber, for example... wow.

But there's a major underlying problem, and here I return to the issue of how the people behind the film thought things through. Because, as I reveal right in the headline: Nobody talks. Motor City is full of fitting soundtracks that are carefully selected and feel well thought out, but the dialogue doesn't exist. I'm not joking. Ritchson's character has his car stolen, he gets it back and is delighted, and as he's about to propose to his girlfriend, the police storm the house. Since the car has been used for something, he's the prime suspect, and he's taken to the station. We see him sitting there, upset, arguing with the cop, while from the other side of the glass. The dialogue is muted and that's how it is throughout the whole film.

Example two: The main character meets the gangster from whom he originally stole his girlfriend. It's a bit comical, along the lines of "What the hell, you?", whereupon Foster sits down on the chair in the interview room and raises his hands. "Yeah, fucker. Me." But without words. And in other scenes, they hide it behind music, or we cut in when the dialogue has already been spoken and we get to see the aftermath. It works in a way because the plot is so simple and they show what's needed, plus you still understand - almost always - what's going on. This is a stylistic device that's fun for a short while. In a couple of scenes. It might have worked as a device in flashback scenes to make them stand out. Now, instead, we're served it as an entire 100-minute film.

Later in the film, he gets fed up with his long hair and shaves his head.

It's not fun. It makes you lose interest and find it hard to concentrate, and I, who am basically something of a loner and enjoy silence, actually find myself longing to... well, to hear people talking. And they do talk in their own way. I didn't keep count, but I reckon the film contains somewhere between seven and ten lines of dialogue. No more. Someone shouts something like "Get down on your knees." Two characters meet in a diner and one says "Hello" while the other replies "Hi". That's the level of it. Again, it's a fun experiment, but not for the length of a whole bloody film.

Sorry, I'm getting a bit worked up, because even though the plot is simple and doesn't offer any surprises in itself, there's still a decent film buried in here. A stylish one, at that, with good action, and a Ritchson with more facial expressions than before. But for some reason it's been put on mute, and I don't quite understand why. I doubt many others do either, because Motor City has gone by pretty much unnoticed, a bit like Ben Foster in the interrogation room. Hands raised, a look of surprise, "what the hell's going on?" A shrug. "Don't know. Got a cigarette?"