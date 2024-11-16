MotoGP title is still undecided after Bagnaia wins the year's final sprint race in Barcelona

HQ

The final MotoGP Grand Prix is taking place this weekend in Montmeló, Barcelona, in the Solidarity GP that, most likely, will see Jorge Martín become the new World Champion... although his rival, Francesco Bagnaia, still hasn't given up.

Two weeks ago, after last GP (Malaysia) where Bagnaia won over Martín, the distance between Martín and Bagnaia was 24 points. Today, after the sprint race, that distance has been reduced in 19 points.

In today's sprint race, Bagnaia won and remained in the first position, while Martín fought with Enea Bastianini for the second spot, loosing it in the last lap to 'la Bestia', Bastianini's nickname, who races in the same team as Bagnaia, Ducati, and has his own fight against Marc Márquez for the third place in the competition.

The excitement will continue until the very last day of the season. However, Martín just needs to finish between the first and ninth position to earn enough points to certify his World Championship victory.

The only possible scenario in which Francesco Bagnaia would end up winning his third world champion title in a row is for him to finish first and for Martín to finish tenth or worst. Sunday, November 17, a new, still undecided MotoGP champion will rise in memory of the victims of Valencia's floods.