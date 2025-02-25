MotoGP starts next weekend: 2025 calendar with all races, circuits, teams, and drivers
MotoGP 2025 Championship returns next weekend: all dates for the Grand Prix this year.
HQ
This weekend, one of the most exciting motorsport competitions returns. The MotoGP World Championship, the top division in motorcycle racing, sanctioned by Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) - used to be known as Moto 500cc, only rivalled by Formula 1 in terms of worldwide recognition - starts next weekend.
The 2025 MotoGP World Championship will take place from March to November 2025, with 22 Grand Prix scheduled worldwide, 11 teams and 22 drivers, with a clear dominance by Spaniards and Italians, including last year's champion, Jorge Martín for Aprilia Racing - who will miss the debut GP due to a training accident - and runner up Francesco Bagnaia for Ducati Lenovo.
The 22 races will go through the 18 countries, including the debut of the GP in Hungary and the return of Brno in Czechia.
All races and circuits in Moto GP 2025
Thailand GP - Mar 02 - Buriram
Argentina GP - Mar 16 - Termas de Río Hondo
Americas GP - Mar 30 - Austin
Qatar GP - Apr 13 - Losail
Spanish GP - Apr 27 - Jerez
French GP - May 11 - Le Mans
British GP - May 25 - Silverstone
Aragon GP - Jun 08 - Motorland Aragón
Italian GP - Jun 22 - Mugello
Dutch GP - Jun 29 - Assen
German GP - Jul 13 - Sachsenring
Czech GP - Jul 20 - Brno
Austrian GP - Aug 17 - Red Bull Ring
Hungarian GP - Aug 24 - Batalon Park
Catalan GP - Sep 07 - Barcelona
San Marino GP - Sep 14 - Misano
Japanese GP - Sep 28 - Motegi
Indonesian GP - Oct 05 - Mandalika
Australian GP - Oct 19 - Philip Island
Malaysian GP - Oct 26 - Sepang
Portuguese GP - Nov 09 - Portimão
Valencia GP - Nov 16 - Cheste
All teams and drivers in MotoGP 2025
Repsol Honda Team: Luca Marini, Joan Mir
Ducati Team: Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Márquez
Monster Energy Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, Álex Rins
Red Bull KTM Factory: Brad Binder, Pedro Acosta
Aprilia Racing: Jorge Martín, Marco Bezzecchi
Pramac Racing: Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
LCR Honda: Johann Zarco, Somkiat Chantra
Red Bull KTM Tech3: Maverick Viñales, Enea Bastianini
Trackhouse Racing: Raúl Fernández, Ai Ogura
VR46 Racing Team: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli
Gresini Racing MotoGP: Alex Márquez, Fermín Aldeguer