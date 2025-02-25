MotoGP starts next weekend: 2025 calendar with all races, circuits, teams, and drivers

HQ

This weekend, one of the most exciting motorsport competitions returns. The MotoGP World Championship, the top division in motorcycle racing, sanctioned by Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) - used to be known as Moto 500cc, only rivalled by Formula 1 in terms of worldwide recognition - starts next weekend.

The 2025 MotoGP World Championship will take place from March to November 2025, with 22 Grand Prix scheduled worldwide, 11 teams and 22 drivers, with a clear dominance by Spaniards and Italians, including last year's champion, Jorge Martín for Aprilia Racing - who will miss the debut GP due to a training accident - and runner up Francesco Bagnaia for Ducati Lenovo.

The 22 races will go through the 18 countries, including the debut of the GP in Hungary and the return of Brno in Czechia.

All races and circuits in Moto GP 2025



Thailand GP - Mar 02 - Buriram



Argentina GP - Mar 16 - Termas de Río Hondo



Americas GP - Mar 30 - Austin



Qatar GP - Apr 13 - Losail



Spanish GP - Apr 27 - Jerez



French GP - May 11 - Le Mans



British GP - May 25 - Silverstone



Aragon GP - Jun 08 - Motorland Aragón



Italian GP - Jun 22 - Mugello



Dutch GP - Jun 29 - Assen



German GP - Jul 13 - Sachsenring



Czech GP - Jul 20 - Brno



Austrian GP - Aug 17 - Red Bull Ring



Hungarian GP - Aug 24 - Batalon Park



Catalan GP - Sep 07 - Barcelona



San Marino GP - Sep 14 - Misano



Japanese GP - Sep 28 - Motegi



Indonesian GP - Oct 05 - Mandalika



Australian GP - Oct 19 - Philip Island



Malaysian GP - Oct 26 - Sepang



Portuguese GP - Nov 09 - Portimão



Valencia GP - Nov 16 - Cheste



All teams and drivers in MotoGP 2025