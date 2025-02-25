English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

MotoGP starts next weekend: 2025 calendar with all races, circuits, teams, and drivers

MotoGP 2025 Championship returns next weekend: all dates for the Grand Prix this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

This weekend, one of the most exciting motorsport competitions returns. The MotoGP World Championship, the top division in motorcycle racing, sanctioned by Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) - used to be known as Moto 500cc, only rivalled by Formula 1 in terms of worldwide recognition - starts next weekend.

The 2025 MotoGP World Championship will take place from March to November 2025, with 22 Grand Prix scheduled worldwide, 11 teams and 22 drivers, with a clear dominance by Spaniards and Italians, including last year's champion, Jorge Martín for Aprilia Racing - who will miss the debut GP due to a training accident - and runner up Francesco Bagnaia for Ducati Lenovo.

The 22 races will go through the 18 countries, including the debut of the GP in Hungary and the return of Brno in Czechia.

All races and circuits in Moto GP 2025


  • Thailand GP - Mar 02 - Buriram

  • Argentina GP - Mar 16 - Termas de Río Hondo

  • Americas GP - Mar 30 - Austin

  • Qatar GP - Apr 13 - Losail

  • Spanish GP - Apr 27 - Jerez

  • French GP - May 11 - Le Mans

  • British GP - May 25 - Silverstone

  • Aragon GP - Jun 08 - Motorland Aragón

  • Italian GP - Jun 22 - Mugello

  • Dutch GP - Jun 29 - Assen

  • German GP - Jul 13 - Sachsenring

  • Czech GP - Jul 20 - Brno

  • Austrian GP - Aug 17 - Red Bull Ring

  • Hungarian GP - Aug 24 - Batalon Park

  • Catalan GP - Sep 07 - Barcelona

  • San Marino GP - Sep 14 - Misano

  • Japanese GP - Sep 28 - Motegi

  • Indonesian GP - Oct 05 - Mandalika

  • Australian GP - Oct 19 - Philip Island

  • Malaysian GP - Oct 26 - Sepang

  • Portuguese GP - Nov 09 - Portimão

  • Valencia GP - Nov 16 - Cheste

All teams and drivers in MotoGP 2025


  • Repsol Honda Team: Luca Marini, Joan Mir

  • Ducati Team: Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Márquez

  • Monster Energy Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, Álex Rins

  • Red Bull KTM Factory: Brad Binder, Pedro Acosta

  • Aprilia Racing: Jorge Martín, Marco Bezzecchi

  • Pramac Racing: Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller

  • LCR Honda: Johann Zarco, Somkiat Chantra

  • Red Bull KTM Tech3: Maverick Viñales, Enea Bastianini

  • Trackhouse Racing: Raúl Fernández, Ai Ogura

  • VR46 Racing Team: Fabio Di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli

  • Gresini Racing MotoGP: Alex Márquez, Fermín Aldeguer

MotoGP starts next weekend: 2025 calendar with all races, circuits, teams, and drivers

This post is tagged as:

SportsMotoGP


Loading next content