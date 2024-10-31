MotoGP riders ask for the Valencia GP to be cancelled or to donate the earnings

HQ

MotoGP is heading to Malaysia this weekend, but the focus in the press conference have been set in Spain, after a devastating cold front has caused nearly a hundred casualties, and seriously damaged the facilities of the Valencia circuit.

The circuit has said that, although the parking lot and road leading to the circuit have been destroyed, the circuit itself is in good conditions. Despite this, all Spanish pilots agree that the Valencia GP, scheduled for November 15-17, should not take place at all.

Jorge Martín, leader of the world championship, has asked MotoGP to reach a decision as soon as possible and thinks that, out of respect, it shouldn't be there. Marc Márquez, eight times world champion that is fighting for the third place this season, is more blunt: "it would be a mistake, ethically speaking".

"The debate about having a Grand Prix there makes no sense, to me it is a mistake to talk about it when there are people that have lost their homes, we have lost lives". To him, the only way that would make sense if it everything, all the money earned in the race would be destine to the families who have lost everything.