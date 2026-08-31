MotoGP reveals first images of their first street circuit in Adelaide, Australia

HQ

Formula 1 has introduced, in recent years, a lot of urban circuits. Following the idea of the iconic Monaco GP in Monte Carlo, F1 has introduced street circuits in Singapore, Baku (Azerbaijan), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Las Vegas, Miami and soon also Madrid. MotoGP does not have that tradition, but the competition, also owned by Liberty Media, will introduce next year the first "urban circuit" in Australia.

On Sunday, the same day Marc Márquez won the Aragon GP and climbed to the second place in the MotoGP standings, 19 points behind the leader Jorge Martín, MotoGP revealed the first look at the Adelaide circuit, an animation which is not "AI, but very precise computational calculation", as explained by MotoGP CEO Carlos Ezpeleta.

This circuit will replace the Phillip Island circuit for the Australian Grand Prix starting in 2027 until at least 2032, and at a cost of $96m, it will reuse the same streets that first hosted the F1 circuit in Adelaide (1985 to 1995), with 15 corners in 4.13km of track, and will bring "the atmosphere of a major festival" to one of Australia's biggest cities.