MotoGP medical doctor says it would be "negligent" to set a firm date for Jorge Martín's return after latest crash

HQ

Jorge Martín, MotoGP champion in 2024, has had a nightmare of a year, a constant series of injuries that began in the pre-season, where a serious fall caused him to miss several Grand Prix. On his return to the competition, at the Qatar GP in April, he suffered another fall damaging his ribs and suffering a pneumothorax. He returned in July for the Czech GP... but last weekend, during the Japan GP in Motegi, he crashed again during the sprint, breaking his collarbone when he collided with teammate Marco Bezzecchi.

Aprilia manager Paolo Bonora confirmed that Martín will also miss the Australian GP in two weeks. He could return for the Malaysian Grand Prix a week later. They expect to be back before the season finale in Valencia in November, but MotoGP medical director Dr Angel Charte said that it would be "negligent" for him to set a firm date for Martin's return.

"The surgery was very good, it's a big injury for sure. We're checking the recovery plan with the doctor. I can confirm for sure that he will not join us at Phillip Island, unfortunately", said Bonora (via Motorsport). "We have to understand his physical situation day by day. It's not a standard collarbone crack, it's in two places. So it's necessary to wait. A big hug to Jorge, and I'd like to say to him that the whole team is close to him at this particular moment."