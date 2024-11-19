MotoGP launches new logo and brand identity, but not everyone is impressed

HQ

Moto GP ended its 2024 season last weekend, with a new World Champion, Jorge Martín, taking the baton from Francesco Bagnaia. The most prestigious motorcycling competition in the world, still dominated by Spaniards and Italians (Marc Márquez and Enea Bastiniani were no. 3 and 4) is refreshing its brand next year.

New logo, new motto, shared in a video narrated by actress Emilia Clarke. This is "the most exciting sport on earth", summarised in three worlds: "Faster. Forward. Fearless."

The new logo has been designed by design studio Pentagram, and it is "a complete evolution of the brand, including artwork, motion, typeface, visual identity and verbal identity designed to take the most exciting sport on earth into a new era."

The M in the new logo takes inspiration from two bikes, at a lean, close to each other on track. The O suggests the wheel's geometry and the T, the rider between them, "human and machine".

On social media, not all fans are impressed. "New logo looks too generic, the old one was more iconic", says Coronas de Laurel, and other fans ask for the old logo to return.

In the official presentation of the logo in Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya in Barcelona, Dan Rossomondo, Moto GP's Chief Commercial Officer, said to El País that they aim to "attract more tourists, other casual fans, introduce the sport and our heroes, the riders, to all spheres of society".