MotoGP heads to COTA this weekend: What time is the GP of the Americas?

HQ

The third race of the 2025 MotoGP season is about to take place. After two Grand Prix with the same results, first and second places to the Márquez brothers, the competition moves to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Precisely, a circuit where Marc Márquez has exceled, winning seven times between 2013 and 2021... and he is in his best shape in half a decade.

What time is the Grand Prix of the Americas?



Practice 1: Friday, March 28 at 21:00 CET, 20:00 in the UK



Qualifying 1: Saturday March 29 at 16:50 CET, 15:50 in the UK



Qualifying 2: Saturday March 29 at 17:15 CET, 16:15 in the UK



Sprint: Saturday March 29 at 21:00 CET, 20:00 in the UK



MotoGP Race: Sunday March 30 at 21:00 CET, 20:00 in the UK



After the US, MotoGP will move to Qatar on April 11-13. By then, maybe champion Jorge Martín has recovered and reincorporates to the competition, but so far, it's a race between Marc Márquez, Álex Márquez and Pecco Bagnaia. See the full MotoGP calendar and all the teams and drivers here.