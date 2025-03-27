MotoGP heads to COTA this weekend: What time is the GP of the Americas?

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The third race of the 2025 MotoGP season is about to take place. After two Grand Prix with the same results, first and second places to the Márquez brothers, the competition moves to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Precisely, a circuit where Marc Márquez has exceled, winning seven times between 2013 and 2021... and he is in his best shape in half a decade.
After the US, MotoGP will move to Qatar on April 11-13. By then, maybe champion Jorge Martín has recovered and reincorporates to the competition, but so far, it's a race between Marc Márquez, Álex Márquez and Pecco Bagnaia. See the full MotoGP calendar and all the teams and drivers here.